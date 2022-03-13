Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CMWAY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,491. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $1.237 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Get Rating)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
