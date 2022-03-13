Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMWAY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,491. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $1.237 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMWAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

