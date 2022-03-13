Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 0.89% 3.99% 0.77% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

This table compares Cutera and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $231.27 million 3.30 $2.06 million $0.07 604.23 Electromed $35.76 million 2.91 $2.36 million $0.22 55.53

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cutera and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.82%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Electromed.

Volatility and Risk

Cutera has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats Cutera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

