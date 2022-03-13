Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $546.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 74.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $172,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

