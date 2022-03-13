Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $212.39 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.