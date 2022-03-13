Contrasting Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mission Valley Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.94 Commercial National Financial $21.71 million N/A $6.37 million $1.61 7.76

Commercial National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Commercial National Financial 29.33% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial National Financial beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

