Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Acquires $12,315.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Larry Ott purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $12,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Larry Ott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Larry Ott purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00.

CPS opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 51,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.