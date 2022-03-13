Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $12.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $693.55. The stock had a trading volume of 359,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $719.17 and a 200 day moving average of $780.95. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

