Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 194 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,250. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

