Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,461 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 623.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,461 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.