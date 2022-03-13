Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.28 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

