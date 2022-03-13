Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. 915,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

