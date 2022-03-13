Cormark Increases Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$24.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.63% from the company’s current price.
CHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of CHW stock opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of C$247.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.39.
Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
