Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 406,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

