Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 406,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.