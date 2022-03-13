Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.
