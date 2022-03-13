Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 295,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

