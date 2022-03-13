Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

