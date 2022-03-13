Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

CRVS stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

