Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.23%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

