Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

