Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Increased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for approximately 3.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $35,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Coupa Software by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 101,260.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $99.36 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $286.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.58.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.76.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

