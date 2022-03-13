Courier Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

