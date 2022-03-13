Courier Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $503.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $322.38 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

