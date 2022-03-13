Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.82. 5,149,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

