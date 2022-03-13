Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 463,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $21.69.
