Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

