CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CVU stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.77.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

