Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.
Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
