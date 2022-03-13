Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

