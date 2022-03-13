Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 3,483 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 5,381,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

