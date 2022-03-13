Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 2,179 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 9,433,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

