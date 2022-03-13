Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $16.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

