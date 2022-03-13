Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

LOW stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.21. 2,616,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

