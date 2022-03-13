Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.88.

CR opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

