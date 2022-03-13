Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.88.
CR opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
Read More
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.