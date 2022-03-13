Critical Comparison: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,237.37% -72.74% -57.67% Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioCardia and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.62%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 201.57%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 251.86 -$15.00 million ($0.70) -2.99 Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribou Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCardia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats BioCardia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

