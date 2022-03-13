Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 303,744 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.