Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after purchasing an additional 435,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,152,000 after purchasing an additional 140,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWSA opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. News Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

