Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 186,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

