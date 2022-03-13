Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

