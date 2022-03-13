Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 447,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,412,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 367,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.