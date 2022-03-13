Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CPTK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

