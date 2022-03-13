Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $43,780.50 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $10,525,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

