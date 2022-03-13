Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $43,780.50 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $86.30.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
About Cryoport (Get Rating)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
