CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

