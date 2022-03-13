Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 5,146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

