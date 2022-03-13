Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $365,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hub Group by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.