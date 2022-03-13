Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 7,728 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Radius Health worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 187,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 618,135 shares of company stock worth $4,125,365. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

RDUS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

