Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 245.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.61 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.