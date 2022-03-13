Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

