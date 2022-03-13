CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.69. 815,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $151.21 and a 12 month high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

