CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CX Institutional decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 599,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,327. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

