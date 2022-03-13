CX Institutional Raises Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

