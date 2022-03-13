CX Institutional Sells 478 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.21. 1,138,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,590. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

