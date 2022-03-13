DA Davidson Weighs in on Core Scientific Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 7.46 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 5.82 and a 52 week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

